Maharashtra registers 165 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, becomes first state to cross 3,000-mark

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Maharashtra on Thursday (April 16) became the first state in India to register more than 3,000 coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases. The coronavirus confirmed cases in Maharashtra climbed to 3,081 cases after state reported 165 new patients on Thursday. 👓 View full article



