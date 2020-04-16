Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Maharashtra registers 165 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, becomes first state to cross 3,000-mark

Maharashtra registers 165 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, becomes first state to cross 3,000-mark

Zee News Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Maharashtra on Thursday (April 16) became the first state in India to register more than 3,000 coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases. The coronavirus confirmed cases in Maharashtra climbed to 3,081 cases after state reported 165 new patients on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WLFI - Published
News video: The state of Indiana is not expected to hit its peak for Coronavirus cases until later this month

The state of Indiana is not expected to hit its peak for Coronavirus cases until later this month

 The State Health Department says Indiana's surge in coronavirus patients is now expected in late April, in Marion County, and early May in the rest of the state. The peak had been expected to hit this week.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

madhumaddy3793

Madhusudhan RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Maharashtra registers 165 new COVID-19 cases, becomes first state to cross 3,000-mark https://t.co/16fURiRYPG #Corona… 4 minutes ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English Maharashtra registers 165 new COVID-19 cases, becomes first state to cross 3,000-mark https://t.co/16fURiRYPG #Coronavirus #Maharashtra 17 minutes ago

iSandeepNain

Sandeep Nain Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India registers 1,463 new cases, 29 deaths in 24 hrs; Markaz attendee's wife tes… https://t.co/3Ou9Z0rRaU 1 day ago

pennewstweet

PenNews COVID-19: Mah registers 82 new cases, tally rises to 2,064 #Maharashtra #corona #CoronaCrisis #coronavirus… https://t.co/8Ut7ImMzq3 3 days ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine Live Updates | As many as 187 new COVID-19 positive cases and 17 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra, taking t… https://t.co/YblHYSorTQ 5 days ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine Live Updates | With 92 new COVID-19 cases in #Maharashtra, state tally reaches 1,666, say Officials. Follow all th… https://t.co/9X2awoDzEv 5 days ago

Adipkr

Pradip kumar Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India registers 32 deaths, 773 cases in past 24 hours https://t.co/jQF83SPlK9 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.