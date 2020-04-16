Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Lockdown no solution to COVID-19, says Rahul Gandhi

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said a lockdown is not a solution to the virus and suggested the Centre should aggressively go for testing and use it strategically.

"We are in a very serious situation, that is clear and I think all political parties have to work together and the people of India have to work together...
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Rahul Gandhi calls for aggressive and strategic testing to beat virus | Oneindia News

Rahul Gandhi calls for aggressive and strategic testing to beat virus | Oneindia News 04:13

 Rahul Gandhi stresses need for more testing to control coronavirus; PM Modi and Finance minister hold meet amid concerns over the economy; IMF praises India's proactive decision over lockdown despite economic ramifications; Most large cities are marked hotspots for COVID-19; 72 quarantined after...

