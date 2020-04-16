Global  

Gujarat: Names of policemen who came in contact with coronavirus infected MLA doing rounds on social media

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
A hand written letter is doing rounds on social media with names of about 27 police personnel who had come into contact with Congress MLA Imran Khedawala who has tested positive for coronavirus.
