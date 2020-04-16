Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Mumbai: News channel reporter arrested over Bandra gathering of migrant workers released on bail

Mumbai: News channel reporter arrested over Bandra gathering of migrant workers released on bail

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
In a huge relief to a news channel reporter Rahul Kulkarni, a magistrate in Bandra on Thursday granted him bail in first information reports (FIRs) registered against him and others after a huge crowd of migrant workers’ s gathered outside the Bandra railway station based on rumours that long-distance trains would be starting.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi: How to pacify migrants, salvage Covid fight

Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi: How to pacify migrants, salvage Covid fight 09:31

 In the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, the plight of migrant workers has emerged as one of the biggest challenges for the Central as well as state governments. Weeks after hundreds of migrant workers collected at Delhi bus stands, seeking a way back to their hometowns, similar scenes are...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Mumbai: News channel reporter arrested over Bandra gathering of migrant workers released on bail https://t.co/iPQuBWdmvD 38 minutes ago

TOIMumbai

TOI Mumbai Mumbai: News channel reporter arrested over Bandra gathering of migrant workers released on bail https://t.co/snYrSzUfyb 44 minutes ago

SouvikM42454894

Souvik Maiti @ABPNews This is a very good decision by Mumbai Police. News agencies and journalists have no right to spread fake… https://t.co/bv2rpd0mZ9 4 hours ago

JantaKaReporter

Janta Ka Reporter Hours after its reporter was arrested by #MumbaiPolice, the ABP Majha Marathi news TV channel has debunked allegati… https://t.co/LknUlJLUNy 5 hours ago

SourabhKumarBa8

Sourabh Kumar Barman @ABPNews @qasifm Mumbai ,Bandra ??ABP NEWS CHANNEL REPORTER "Mr Rahul" ARRESTED for the circulation of fake news an… https://t.co/I4jUOLxWVi 5 hours ago

harshvashishat

Harsh Vashishat @ABPNews mr sumit awasthi you should ask mr Rajiv has he verified the news from railways if not then in my views no… https://t.co/NmBq5E6loi 6 hours ago

gyanendrat1

Gyanendra Tiwari (ABP News) RT @dharmendra135: TV reporter arrested for Bandra migrant gathering,channel calls it outrageous. the channel said the news story “was broa… 6 hours ago

dharmendra135

dharmendra Singh TV reporter arrested for Bandra migrant gathering,channel calls it outrageous. the channel said the news story “was… https://t.co/uTr46UNZIv 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.