Coronavirus outbreak: Zoom app not safe, avoid for official use, says Ministry of Home Affairs

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The well-known Zoom video conferencing app for meetings is not a safe platform, the Cyber Coordination Centre (CCC) of the Ministry of Home Affairs has warned in an advisory issued last week.







