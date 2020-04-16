Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus outbreak: Zoom app not safe, avoid for official use, says Ministry of Home Affairs

Coronavirus outbreak: Zoom app not safe, avoid for official use, says Ministry of Home Affairs

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The well-known Zoom video conferencing app for meetings is not a safe platform, the Cyber Coordination Centre (CCC) of the Ministry of Home Affairs has warned in an advisory issued last week.



The well-known #Zoom video conferencing app for meetings is not a safe platform, the Cyber Coordination Centre (CCC) of the Ministry...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Home Ministry calls Zoom video platform unsafe, app has poor privacy | Oneindia News

Home Ministry calls Zoom video platform unsafe, app has poor privacy | Oneindia News 01:45

 The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that "Zoom is not a safe platform", while issuing an advisory for those who want to use this online video-conferencing application/software. Zoom has increasingly come under scrutiny for its privacy risks even as it gains in popularity among users working...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sfayaz1516

Suhail Fayaz RT @firstpost: #CoronavirusLockdown | The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory stating that the popular videoconferencing app #Z… 1 hour ago

firstpost

Firstpost #CoronavirusLockdown | The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory stating that the popular videoconferenci… https://t.co/dtQLioilXF 2 hours ago

RDDesign_studio

RD Design Last year, RD Design created a website for LYF Fitness and when the gym had to close for the Coronavirus outbreak,… https://t.co/Ck8jVfRZ1Y 23 hours ago

kradarne1997

KR RT @YahooPH: Videoconferencing service Zoom's number of daily users exploding from 10 million to 200 million from December to March amid th… 2 days ago

YahooPH

Yahoo Philippines Videoconferencing service Zoom's number of daily users exploding from 10 million to 200 million from December to Ma… https://t.co/P39W6tUWD0 2 days ago

FinTechZoom

FintechZoom New article: "Fintech Revolut offers cryptocurrency as safe haven amid coronavirus outbreak" has been published on… https://t.co/DFRRsrpPGY 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.