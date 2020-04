Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Mahabharat 16 April 2020 episode 40 written update: In tonight's episode Lord Krishna learns that his younger sister Subhadra has fallen in love with Arjun. Arjun also likes Subhadra. But Balram brings the proposal of Duryodhana for Subhadra. So Lord Krishna helps Arjun kidnap Subhadra. Lord Krishna eventually convinces Balram and rest of the people in the court about it. 👓 View full article