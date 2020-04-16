Global  

Food delivery personnel in south Delhi likely to be screened as one of them tests Covid-19 positive

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
With 72 families quarantined after a pizza delivery agent tested positive for coronavirus in south Delhi, the authorities are considering clinical screening of all food delivery personnel in the area.
 Restaurants across Los Angeles have been using delivery apps during the coronavirus pandemic as a way to get their food to customers, but some are halting the use of the service due to contamination concerns during the crisis.

