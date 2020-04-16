Food delivery personnel in south Delhi likely to be screened as one of them tests Covid-19 positive

With 72 families quarantined after a pizza delivery agent tested positive for coronavirus in south Delhi, the authorities are considering clinical screening of all food delivery personnel in the area.

