Filmy Friday: Sooryavanshi, '83, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai or Laal Singh Chaddha – which film will beat Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior to become 2020's highest grosser?
While the Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer stands tall at the first position in the list of 2020's grossers, with a whopping collection of about Rs. 280 crore nett, we are expecting the films below to be the top contenders to beat Tanhaji and become the first 300-crore nett grosser of 2020 (if lockdown permits)