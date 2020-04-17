Filmy Friday: Sooryavanshi, '83, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai or Laal Singh Chaddha – which film will beat Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior to become 2020's highest grosser?

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

While the Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer stands tall at the first position in the list of 2020's grossers, with a whopping collection of about Rs. 280 crore nett, we are expecting the films below to be the top contenders to beat Tanhaji and become the first 300-crore nett grosser of 2020 (if lockdown permits) 👓 View full article

