Delhi: Spitting in public to soon cost you Rs 2,000 Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The red paan-stained pillars in Connaught Place, staircase corners in public offices and almost all road dividers are testimonies to the spitting menace in Delhi. Civic agencies have had a tough time in stopping people chewing gutkha, khaini and paan from spitting due to their indifferent attitude. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this