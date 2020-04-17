New species of green pit viper discovered in Arunachal Pradesh, named after fictional character

Global  

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
A team of researchers has discovered a new species of the venomous green pit viper in Arunachal Pradesh and named it Trimeresurus salazar. The new species, discovered in the thick, evergreen forests of Pakke Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh during a field expedition in July 2019, has been named after Salazar Slytherin, a fictional character from the Harry Potter series by J K Rowling.
