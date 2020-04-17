Google doodle honors teachers and childcare workers amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
Friday, 17 April 2020 () Google has paid tribute to teachers and childcare workers guiding students under tough conditions amid coronavirus outbreak with a doodle on Friday (April 17, 2020). The doodle is a part of the Thank You Coronavirus Helpers series introduced to celebrate professionals involved in providing essential services to people in these difficult times.
A special tribute was held at Valley Medical Center on Wednesday morning to honor healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Police and firefighters from around the South Bay applauded loudly for the hospital heroes on the frontlines of the health crisis. Kiet Do reports. (4-15-2020)