Google doodle honours teachers and childcare workers amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Zee News Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Google has paid tribute to teachers and childcare workers guiding students under tough conditions amid coronavirus outbreak with a doodle on Friday (April 17, 2020). The doodle is a part of the Thank You Coronavirus Helpers series introduced to celebrate professionals involved in providing essential services to people in these difficult times.
