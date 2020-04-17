Global  

Palghar mob lynching: Three men beaten to death over suspected theft

Palghar mob lynching: Three men beaten to death over suspected theft

Indian Express Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
JayvijaySachan

Jayvijay Sachan Deeply disturbed by the news of #Palghar mob lynching. Three sadhus were beaten to death for no reason. What has th… https://t.co/vhdLd0EAJR 5 seconds ago

Gyanione

Enlightened One A 70 year old bhagwa wearing, travelling by car thief and his accomplish killed by innocent junta when police hande… https://t.co/2KGJ71zI2r 38 minutes ago

HeWho_seeks

allthings—Opposed RT @rahulmishra9289: Horrific video of mob lynching. How people becomes so despicable. They have beaten up three old men until death. @pa… 4 hours ago

rahulmishra9289

Rahul Mishra Horrific video of mob lynching. How people becomes so despicable. They have beaten up three old men until death.… https://t.co/mxCYLDNIrw 4 hours ago

pankajmb4u

Pankaj AAP @sambitswaraj Don't give communal angle Mr Communal Bigot! https://t.co/Z0mW0KL80p 6 hours ago

pankajmb4u

Pankaj AAP Bhakts are trying to give communal angle to this news. Beware! #palghar #palgharlynching Palghar mob lynching: Thr… https://t.co/X8gAYtxjhR 6 hours ago

DeathEndsFun

Dilip D'Souza The virus has seen new levels of bigotry and hatred - and now lynching too. What's next? https://t.co/NykCyt3S61 6 hours ago

nanakdhar1

nanak dhar RT @roh__rk: PALGHAR MOB LYNCHING: Three men beaten to death over suspected theft. STOP the spread of rumours and fake news on WHATS APP.… 13 hours ago

