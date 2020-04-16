Coronavirus outbreak: Google says 'Thank You' to food service workers with an animated doodle

Global  

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
After thanking doctors, nurses and health care professionals, on Thursday, the Google doodle paid tributes to food service workers, who have been serving people amid the coronavirus crisis with an animated illustration on Thursday. The animated doodle is part of the Google doodle which the search engine giant launched last week...
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Two Weeks Of Supplemental Paid Leave For Food Service Workers

Two Weeks Of Supplemental Paid Leave For Food Service Workers 00:39

 As many Californians are adjusting to working at home, food sector workers remain on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

