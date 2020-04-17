Global  

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy organises son`s wedding amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

Zee News Friday, 17 April 2020
Even as Karnataka battles coronavirus COVID-19, former Chief Mminister HD Kumaraswamy proceeds with the wedding ceremony of his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy. The wedding is being held in Ramanagara on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
