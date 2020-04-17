Coronavirus pandemic: After Shah Rukh Khan, Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi offer their Mumbai hotel as quarantine facility

Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi recently offered their hotel in South Mumbai to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to be used as a quarantine facility.

