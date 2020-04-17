Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus Outbreak: Karnataka to buy 2 lakh rapid test kits for case detection

Coronavirus Outbreak: Karnataka to buy 2 lakh rapid test kits for case detection

Mid-Day Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The Karnataka government has announced the purchase of an additional two lakh rapid test kits for COVID-19 detection at a task force meeting on Thursday. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other senior officials were present at the task force meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan.

The Chinese...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 325 Covid-free districts in India; 5 lakh rapid test kits in from China: Govt

325 Covid-free districts in India; 5 lakh rapid test kits in from China: Govt 07:08

 India received five lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China on Thursday, the government said. The Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at ICMR, Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said these testing kits will be used for surveillance and to monitor whether coronavirus hotspots in the country are...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.