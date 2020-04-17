Coronavirus Outbreak: Karnataka to buy 2 lakh rapid test kits for case detection
Friday, 17 April 2020 () The Karnataka government has announced the purchase of an additional two lakh rapid test kits for COVID-19 detection at a task force meeting on Thursday. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other senior officials were present at the task force meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan.
India received five lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China on Thursday, the government said. The Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at ICMR, Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said these testing kits will be used for surveillance and to monitor whether coronavirus hotspots in the country are...