Pakistan reactivates Taliban terror camps to launch attacks in Kashmir
Friday, 17 April 2020 () Pakistan has reactivated Talibani camps situated at Afghanistan-Pakistan border to launch terror attacks in Kashmir. A Jaish-e-Mohmmad (JeM) terrorist held by Afghanistan’s security forces revealed Pakistan's plan to launch massive attacks in Kashmir as well as on Indian assets in Afghanistan.
Pakistan pummelled Jammu and Kashmir's civilian areas again, in a fresh instance of ceasefire violation. This, even as both Pakistan and India are battling the Covid-19 pandemic. At least 2 civilians were injured in Rajouri's Manjakote in the firing on April 15. A human rights activist from Pakistan...
