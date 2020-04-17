Global  

Pakistan reactivates Taliban terror camps to launch attacks in Kashmir

Zee News Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Pakistan has reactivated Talibani camps situated at Afghanistan-Pakistan border to launch terror attacks in Kashmir. A Jaish-e-Mohmmad (JeM) terrorist held by Afghanistan’s security forces revealed Pakistan's plan to launch massive attacks in Kashmir as well as on Indian assets in Afghanistan.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Pakistan sending Covid-infected terrorists': PoK activist, amid firing at border

'Pakistan sending Covid-infected terrorists': PoK activist, amid firing at border 03:50

 Pakistan pummelled Jammu and Kashmir's civilian areas again, in a fresh instance of ceasefire violation. This, even as both Pakistan and India are battling the Covid-19 pandemic. At least 2 civilians were injured in Rajouri's Manjakote in the firing on April 15. A human rights activist from Pakistan...

