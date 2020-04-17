Global  

Covid-19 outbreak: Distressed corona healthcare warriors in India call for respect

Mid-Day Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Covid-19 outbreak: Distressed corona healthcare warriors in India call for respect*New Delhi:* With novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases growing rapidly in India, overburdened doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel at the frontline are facing immense pressure from the society at large. While fighting against the deadly virus, they are continuously facing threats and abuses from the society, affecting their...
