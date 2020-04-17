Rahul Gandhi sends several truckloads of food material, other items to Amethi: Congress
Friday, 17 April 2020 () Amethi's former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has sent five trucks each of rice and wheat besides one truck of pulses, cooking oil, spices and other material for distribution among people, said party's district unit president Anil Singh.
Rahul Gandhi addressed the media over India's battle with COVID-19. The Congress MP said that lockdown was just a temporary and preventive measure and added that the govt needs to have a strategy for the post lockdown phase. Rahul also said that testing is the biggest weapon to tackle the crisis. He...