Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Brian Dennehy of Rambo First Blood and Silverado fame passes away at 81

Brian Dennehy of Rambo First Blood and Silverado fame passes away at 81

Bollywood Life Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Brian Dennehy is perhaps best known worldwide for playing the county sheriff who unjustifiably had tried incarcerating Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo in First Blood, regarded by many till date as not only the best Rambo film made, but also one of the greatest action movies of all time
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dead at 81

Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dead at 81 01:21

 Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, CT. His daughter, Elizabeth, shared the news of his death on Twitter.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.