Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Union Health Ministry on Friday asserted that the lockdown in India has reduced the doubling rate of coronavirus COVID-19 cases. Addressing a press conference, Ministry of Health Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that before lockdown the doubling rate of cases was three days and for the last 7 days the doubling rate has been 6.2 days. 👓 View full article