Rahul Gandhi sends several truckloads of food material, other items to Amethi: Congress district unit Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent several truckloads of food grains and other essential items for the people of Amethi to help during the lockdown, the Congress' district unit said on Friday. Amethi's former MP has sent five trucks each of rice and wheat beside one truck of pulses, cooking oil, spices and other material for distribution among people. 👓 View full article

