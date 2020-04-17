Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Rahul Gandhi sends several truckloads of food material, other items to Amethi: Congress district unit

Rahul Gandhi sends several truckloads of food material, other items to Amethi: Congress district unit

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent several truckloads of food grains and other essential items for the people of Amethi to help during the lockdown, the Congress' district unit said on Friday. Amethi's former MP has sent five trucks each of rice and wheat beside one truck of pulses, cooking oil, spices and other material for distribution among people.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Lockdown a pause button, need to maximise testing': Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19

'Lockdown a pause button, need to maximise testing': Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19 03:26

 Rahul Gandhi addressed the media over India's battle with COVID-19. The Congress MP said that lockdown was just a temporary and preventive measure and added that the govt needs to have a strategy for the post lockdown phase. Rahul also said that testing is the biggest weapon to tackle the crisis. He...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.