Coronavirus COVID-19: Maharashtra government tells landlords to postpone rent collection by 3 months

Zee News Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
With people losing jobs and businesses bearing the brunt due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in India, Maharashtra State Housing Department on Friday (April 17) issued instructions to landlords to postpone rent collection by at least three months. 
