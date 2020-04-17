Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus pandemic: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle distribute meals to the sick in LA amidst lockdown

Coronavirus pandemic: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle distribute meals to the sick in LA amidst lockdown

Bollywood Life Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who've formally vacated their posts as senior members of the British royal family, first volunteered with Project Angel Food last Sunday, an organisation known to distribute free meals to who needs them
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Volunteer to Deliver Meals in Los Angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Volunteer to Deliver Meals in Los Angeles 01:12

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Volunteer to Deliver Meals in Los Angeles On Wednesday, the royal couple volunteered with Project Angel Food in West Hollywood, California, to help deliver meals to those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple wore masks, gloves and kept a distance of at least...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

walter3951

walter buckhalter RT @thehill: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deliver meals in Los Angeles amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/rY13lU0Edt https://t.co/MpICHQ… 3 minutes ago

GagaVonTrap

Chromatica RT @bollywood_life: Coronavirus pandemic: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle distribute meals to the sick in LA amidst lockdown #Coronavirus… 7 minutes ago

snuneznm

Steve Nunez RT @realTuckFrumper: Watch Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Deliver Meals To Needy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/P6K3zl3B4O 11 minutes ago

Liya_GQ

Nana💜 RT @enews: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have donated more than $112,000 generated from their royal wedding broadcast to U.K. charity Feed… 13 minutes ago

EinarsonNan

nan einarson RT @CBSNews: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer to deliver meals in L.A. amid pandemic https://t.co/nej5oe2hDM https://t.co/qPidTeUUnn 18 minutes ago

ilona84010600

ilona RT @thehill: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deliver meals in Los Angeles amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/DnXG3LhEkb https://t.co/vgAlHQ… 25 minutes ago

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Coronavirus pandemic: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle distribute meals to the sick in LA amidst lockdown… https://t.co/dByhcFZLTN 43 minutes ago

DavidMixner

David Mixner RT @thehill: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deliver meals in Los Angeles amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/7m6nu823To https://t.co/VgObgD… 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.