Coronavirus pandemic: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle distribute meals to the sick in LA amidst lockdown
Friday, 17 April 2020 () Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who've formally vacated their posts as senior members of the British royal family, first volunteered with Project Angel Food last Sunday, an organisation known to distribute free meals to who needs them
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Volunteer to Deliver Meals in Los Angeles On Wednesday, the royal couple volunteered with Project Angel Food in West Hollywood, California, to help deliver meals to those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple wore masks, gloves and kept a distance of at least...
