UP sends buses to Kota, Nitish says it’s ‘injustice’

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 April 2020
The UP government’s move to send 250 buses to bring back students stranded in Rajasthan’s ‘coaching city’ Kota ran into controversy after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar objected the initiative, saying “it’s an injustice to the principle of the lockdown” imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic across the country.
Bhupend69182943

Bhupendra Jaat RT @iAbhishekPanday: Yogi sends 200 buses to bring back students from kota Nitish says its against the principles of Lockdown and we can… 2 hours ago

riskthe1

riskd1 Whatevr @BJP4India does is law @NitishKumar @narendramodi @AmitShah @drharshvardhan @indSupremeCourt @lavagarwal… https://t.co/3WJl2AdaiA 1 day ago

Anandakiralu

Ananda kiralu RT @timesofindia: UP sends buses to Kota, @NitishKumar says it’s ‘injustice’ READ: https://t.co/GX9Kpc1Tqx 1 day ago

molay87

molay ghosh @PMOIndia @narendramodi How UP CM can do these during the lockdown this is completely not following your order of… https://t.co/mOo3DkZE0Q 1 day ago

RoshanManish

Manish Roshan What is injustice CM sir @NitishKumar Over 6000 students are sitting outside collectorate office who will take care… https://t.co/Dgz1Us9JYs 2 days ago

AnilThakur_

Anil Thakur RT @shamsforjustice: Covid-19 did not make distinction among classes but our rulers do it brazenly. In times of pandemic India becomes a po… 2 days ago

shamsforjustice

Shamsul Islam Covid-19 did not make distinction among classes but our rulers do it brazenly. In times of pandemic India becomes a… https://t.co/MpzOcsyIa6 2 days ago

DineshG9895

Dinesh Kumar G Can understand evacuating from other countries at this point if time is necessary, but what is the necessity of eva… https://t.co/DB5eNzgBZ9 2 days ago

