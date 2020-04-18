Global  

I’m no Zaira Wasim: Babita Phogat

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
International wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat caused social media outrage with a controversial post aimed at members of Tablighi Jamaat. Babita, who contested and lost the Haryana state assembly poll on a BJP ticket last year, had used a derogatory term and hashtag for them. She has over 456k followers on Twitter.
