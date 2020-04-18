I’m no Zaira Wasim: Babita Phogat

#SayNoToArteta RT @ndtv: "I am no Zaira Wasim": Babita Phogat defends remarks against Islamic sect https://t.co/Oe1oBKkDdM https://t.co/6GYbMiu9IL 10 seconds ago

[email protected] RT @Yaadavrinku: When I read the tweet from some sickular liberandus that Zaira Wasim is a better inspiration for Indian Females than Babit… 21 seconds ago

Rony Memon RT @imMAK02: I agree with her. This Bigot Babita Phogat can NEVER be Zaira Wasim. Zaira is a decent girl who never spewed venom against an… 1 minute ago

Trilok Suman 😎 RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: I am no Zaira Wasim, won't get threatened: #BabitaPhogat defends her statement against Tablighi Jamaat https://t.co/Cz… 2 minutes ago

Stay Home RT @amiraligkhan: Look at Zaira Wasim and Babita Phogat ! Babita Says :- I m not zaira hahaha 😂 Look at u r face Babita. @amiraligkhan #Za… 2 minutes ago

Pt. Anutosh Mishra RT @kktotlani: It was not a controvercial post, but a truth which you media are trying to hide which is ridiculous. We support Babita Phoga… 3 minutes ago

Ruchi Nirvana RT @OpIndia_com: ‘I am not Zaira Wasim, won’t be intimidated because of your threats’: Babita Phogat lashes out after she gets threats for… 4 minutes ago