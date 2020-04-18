Global  

Amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, special flights from Chennai evacuate foreign nationals; medical goods delivered

Zee News Saturday, 18 April 2020
The nearly 40-day lockdown (March 25 to May 3) in India as a part of preventive measures against COVID-19 has meant that all domestic and international aircraft operations would be suspended. But special flights have been evacuating and repatriating foreign nationals, while cargo aircraft have been hauling essential equipment and cargo that help in the country’s fight against the deadly pandemic. 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: UK extends coronavirus lockdown by three more weeks

UK extends coronavirus lockdown by three more weeks 02:09

 Announcement by UK gov't comes as some countries, including the US, start easing curbs despite warnings from the WHO.

