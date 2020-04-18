20 Navy personnel in Western Naval Command test positive for coronavirus

Global  

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
At least 20 Indian Navy personnel serving at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, official sources said on Saturday. The Navy personnel were part of INS Angre, a logistics and support facility of the Western Naval Command.
