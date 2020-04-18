Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Zaira Wasim urges fans to stop praising her, says ‘It is dangerous for my Iman’

Zaira Wasim urges fans to stop praising her, says ‘It is dangerous for my Iman’

Bollywood Life Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Zaira Wasim was last seen in Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra starrer The Sky Is Pink, which released in October 2019.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrSuhanaKhan

Dr.Suhana Khan Zaira Wasim urges fans to stop praising her, says ‘It is dangerous for my Iman’ https://t.co/Gebpc0i79X 44 minutes ago

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Zaira Wasim urges fans to stop praising her, says ‘It is dangerous for my Iman’ #BabitaPhogat #Dangal… https://t.co/mIXJe4aQV9 49 minutes ago

Filmi_Story1

Filmistory New post: Zaira Wasim Urges Fans Not To Praise Her; Says ‘It Is Dangerous For My Iman’ https://t.co/KDq8mlea1r 50 minutes ago

filmibeat

FilmiBeat Zaira Wasim Urges Fans Not To Praise Her; Says 'It Is Dangerous For My Iman' https://t.co/hIA4ntud5L #zairawasim #bollywood #dangal 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.