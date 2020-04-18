Global  

Covid-19: Tricolour beamed on Swiss Matterhorn to send message of hope

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Switzerland expressed solidarity with India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic by projecting the tricolour on the most photographed mountain in the world, Matterhorn, situated in the Swiss Alps. Switzerland has been sending out messages of hope, love and empathy to the world by illuminating Matterhorn.
