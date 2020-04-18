Ramayan 18 April 2020 morning episode: Ravana gets brutally killed by Lord Rama, Vibhishan is crowned as Lankesh Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ramayan 18 April 2020 Morning episode update: In today's episode Lord Rama and Ravana have a tough war. Rama beheads Ravana'but Ravana again comes back to life. Vibhishan reveals to Rama that Ravana has amrit in his nabhi. So Lord Rama first hits Ravana's nabhi first and ends Ravana's life with bramhastra 👓 View full article

