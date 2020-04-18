Global  

Probe Rohingya link with Jamaat meet, screen them: MHA to states

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
The home ministry has asked all states and Union territories to screen Rohingya Muslims living in their jurisdictions, for possible Covid-19 infection. This comes amid reports that some Rohingya Muslims from Hyderabad and Shaheen Bagh, Delhi, who attended Tablighi Jamaat events at Nizamuddin Markaz and Mewat, Haryana had subsequently visited Rohingya camps in other parts of the country like Jammu and Punjab.
