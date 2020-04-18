Global  

Video conferencing software used by judiciary and govt pose security threat: PIL

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Swadeshi activist K N Govindacharya, whose PIL for live streaming of court proceedings is pending apex court's consideration, has moved the Supreme Court saying the video-conferencing software being used by the SC, High Courts and government departments are unsafe and pose a security threat to the nation.
