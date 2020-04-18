Two CRPF personnel killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir`s Baramulla district Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

At least two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on Saturday when a terrorist attacked security forces in Baramulla district Jammu and Kashmir, the second attack in two consecutive days. 👓 View full article

