Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Yediyurappa gives clean-chit to ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy for conducting son`s wedding during coronavirus lockdown

Yediyurappa gives clean-chit to ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy for conducting son`s wedding during coronavirus lockdown

Zee News Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday (April 18) defended the Gowda family for conducting a marriage and reportedly defying lockdown restrictions and stated it was performed in a simple manner and well within their limits. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Couple Gets Married During Coronavirus Lockdown and Live Streams Their Wedding

Couple Gets Married During Coronavirus Lockdown and Live Streams Their Wedding 03:51

 This lovely couple got married during the coronavirus lockdown. They wanted to practice safe social distancing during the pandemic while also sharing their big day with their friends and family. They held the wedding on their porch and live-streamed the beautiful ceremony. Jukin Media does not...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ok_programmer

Om kumar RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Yediyurappa gives clean-chit to ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy for conducting son's marriage during coronavirus lockdow… 9 minutes ago

GManamwar

Gajanan Manamwar RT @TimesNow: Karnataka CM @BSYBJP gives clean chit to Ex-CM @hd_kumaraswamy who violated all norms of social distancing at his son's weddi… 16 minutes ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English Yediyurappa gives clean-chit to ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy for conducting son's marriage during coronavirus loc… https://t.co/mOLbyfzsxL 44 minutes ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW Karnataka CM @BSYBJP gives clean chit to Ex-CM @hd_kumaraswamy who violated all norms of social distancing at his s… https://t.co/u06mm9V8RP 2 hours ago

utalent

Unknown Talent RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Karnataka CM @BSYBJP gives clean chit to Ex-CM @hd_kumaraswamy who violated all norms of social distancing at his… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.