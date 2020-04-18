Yediyurappa gives clean-chit to ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy for conducting son`s wedding during coronavirus lockdown
Saturday, 18 April 2020 () Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday (April 18) defended the Gowda family for conducting a marriage and reportedly defying lockdown restrictions and stated it was performed in a simple manner and well within their limits.
