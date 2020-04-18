Global  

3 CRPF personnel martyred in terrorist strike in J&K's Sopore

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred and as many injured in a terrorist attack in north Kashmir's Sopore town on Saturday, officials said. The terrorists fired at a check post that was jointly being manned by troops of CRPF's 179th battalion and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, they said.
