26 members of Delhi family test positive for coronavirus

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
At least 26 members of an extended family living in Jahangirpuri in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus. The members of the extended family live in different houses in Jahangirpuri's area that's already declared a coronavirus hotspot by the Delhi government and sealed.
