Prashant Kishor attacks Nitish Kumar over Bihari migrants stuck in parts of country

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday took a swipe at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, saying people from the state were stuck in different parts of the country but the JD(U) chief instead of raising this issue was giving lessons about "principles of lockdown".
