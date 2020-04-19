Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Only a heartless government will do nothing for the poor: Chidambaram

Only a heartless government will do nothing for the poor: Chidambaram

Indian Express Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus cases in India soars cross 15,000, more than 500 dead | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India soars cross 15,000, more than 500 dead | Oneindia News 02:44

 The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 15,712, which includes 507 deaths ACCORDING TO the Union Health Ministry. 1,334 cases and 27 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. WHILE The recovery rate that indicates the number of people who have successfully fought off the illness is...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

promila_joshi

dosti bani rahe 🙏😄 RT @PChidambaram_IN: There is overwhelming evidence that more and more people have run out of cash and are forced to stand in lines to coll… 44 seconds ago

anbumanit

anbumani thiagarajan RT @IndianExpress: Only a heartless government will do nothing for the poor: Chidambaram https://t.co/MaGx9SezyD 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.