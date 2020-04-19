Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus COVID-19: MHA changes e-commerce rules again, extends ban on delivery of non-essentials till May 3

Coronavirus COVID-19: MHA changes e-commerce rules again, extends ban on delivery of non-essentials till May 3

Zee News Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday (April 19) said that the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the nationwide lockdown period which will remain in effect till May 3.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Peoplesrec

People's Energy Are you finding it difficult to pay your electric bill? The MN Dept of Commerce made changes to the Energy Assista… https://t.co/As3zbu8NWm 2 days ago

AccentureJobsPH

Accenture Philippines Accenture outlines how digital commerce companies can move forward with the online shopping behavior changes caused… https://t.co/AgPfSjFDQe 3 days ago

KimPisolkar

Kim Pisolkar Thanks for sharing this blog @HPE_SMB! Good information to keeping our businesses thriving – online.… https://t.co/jPWJJAqMND 3 days ago

YoavKutner

Yoav Kutner RT @OroCommerce: As the #coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on supply chains, we explain the effects of #COVID19 on #B2B commerce busines… 4 days ago

CameronPoustie

Cameron Poustie RT @MarkMcGowanMP: We are all in this together and I urge landlords and tenants to talk to each other and work out a way forward. Updated… 4 days ago

OroCommerce

OroCommerce As the #coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on supply chains, we explain the effects of #COVID19 on #B2B commerce… https://t.co/e8OKKvr4AG 5 days ago

MarkMcGowanMP

Mark McGowan We are all in this together and I urge landlords and tenants to talk to each other and work out a way forward. Upd… https://t.co/2dVTGN9lgg 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.