Ramayan: Fans trend #RavanOnTwitter as Arvind Trivedi aka Ravan makes his debut on Twitter Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Ramayan is currently enjoying great viewership among the country. The audience are loving the performances of the lead cast including Arvind Trivedi and Arun Govil 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this