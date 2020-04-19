Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Uddhav Thackeray addresses state, urges people with milder symptoms to get themselves checked

Uddhav Thackeray addresses state, urges people with milder symptoms to get themselves checked

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thacjeray addressed the state and said that there are 3,651 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. He added that non COVID-19 patients will be neglected during the pandemic. He said that they were planning to restart the industrial and commercial activities in the state from April 20.

Suggesting...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MNCDFbombay

M.N.C.D.F RT @mid_day: #CoronaUpdate | CM #UddhavThackeray addresses state, urges people with milder symptoms to get themselves checked @CMOMaharas… 46 minutes ago

mid_day

Mid Day #CoronaUpdate | CM #UddhavThackeray addresses state, urges people with milder symptoms to get themselves checked… https://t.co/hqcKU7aBob 2 hours ago

richa_singh

richa singh RT @IndiaToday: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses press over state's preparedness to battle with #Covid19. #ITVideo https://t.co/mu… 3 hours ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses press over state's preparedness to battle with #Covid19. #ITVideo https://t.co/muQtgMcli4 3 hours ago

MirrorNow

Mirror Now #LIVE | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses the State. @OfficeofUT https://t.co/CMPMfSxyEB 4 hours ago

VisGooner

Angry Mumbai Göönér RT @KingKosser: Honestly don't care about what you have to say about Uddhav Thackeray, but his addresses to the public during these times h… 5 days ago

ArjunaSays

Arjun @Riteshsoni6 @BKunal20 @Khushbo57566823 @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray doesn't address Mumbai. He addresses Mahar… https://t.co/LBhwDGbL1p 5 days ago

omgoa_dot_com

Goa News #GoaDiary_Goa_News_External COVID-19 in India: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Addresses State | LIVE Updates https://t.co/wGFgJYIQQa 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.