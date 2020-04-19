Global  

Coronavirus COVID-19: Limited business activities to resume in green zones from April 20, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Zee News Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (April 19) said that the state will begin limited business activities in green coronavirus COVID-19 zones from Monday (April 20), stressing that the activities will be allowed under strict guidelines. 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: All you need to know from the April 17 UK coronavirus briefing

All you need to know from the April 17 UK coronavirus briefing 01:41

 Business Secretary Alok Sharma announced that the Government has created a coronavirus vaccine task force, which will develop a vaccine 'at pace' alongside multiple other studies.

