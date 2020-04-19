Global  

Tahira Kashyap DENIES reports of her mother, Anita Kashyap being a part of Ramamand Sagar's Ramayan — view tweet

Bollywood Life Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Reports of Tahira Kashyap's mother, Anita Kashyap being a part of Ramanand Sagara's Ramayan were doing the rounds for some time now. The writer-theatre director took to her social handle to clarify the rumours and the news.
