Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus outbreak: No lockdown relaxation in Delhi from Monday, says Arvind Kejriwal

Coronavirus outbreak: No lockdown relaxation in Delhi from Monday, says Arvind Kejriwal

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said there will be no relaxation in the lockdown due to coronavirus in the national capital as all the 11 districts are hotpots. Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said the situation will be reviewed after a week and if there is improvement, the relaxation will be given.



#Delhi...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Delhi CM on Covid-19: Lockdown will remain without any relaxation, review on 27th April | Oneindia

Delhi CM on Covid-19: Lockdown will remain without any relaxation, review on 27th April | Oneindia 02:37

 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says that Lockdown is necessary. No relaxations should be given in the hotspots in the city. have decided to keep people of Delhi safe, the lockdown will remain there will be no relaxation. The supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain banned during...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kamalde17935217

Kamaldeep Singh RT @BloombergQuint: Centre says no relaxation to be provided in hotspots and containment zones, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Catch all #… 2 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost #CoronavirusOutbreak | Stressing on the importance of a complete shutdown in view of #COVID19, Arvind Kejriwal on S… https://t.co/4qyFqRldVt 4 hours ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint Centre says no relaxation to be provided in hotspots and containment zones, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Catch a… https://t.co/XEVXLMUd8l 4 hours ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English #CoronavirusPandemic | COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Delhi but it’s still under control, says CM @ArvindKejriwal… https://t.co/ROcIREZLhC 4 hours ago

iriakpe

Apostle J.E. Iriakpe ( A Complete Nigerian) @dabiodunMFR this continues window of relaxation of #Covid_19 lockdown may lead to serious outbreak. I advise that… https://t.co/n82PNg57HR 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.