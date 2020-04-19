Global  

Coronavirus outberak: Union home minister Amit Shah lauds Delhi Police

IndiaTimes Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded Delhi Police for its humanitarian relief operations even as the country battles coronavirus.
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus cases in India soars cross 15,000, more than 500 dead | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India soars cross 15,000, more than 500 dead | Oneindia News 02:44

 The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 15,712, which includes 507 deaths ACCORDING TO the Union Health Ministry. 1,334 cases and 27 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. WHILE The recovery rate that indicates the number of people who have successfully fought off the illness is...

