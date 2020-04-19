India asks Pakistan to look into reasons behind collapse of domes of Kartarpur Gurudwara Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

India has taken up with Pakistan the issue of collapse of domes of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, one of Sikhism's holiest shrines, government sources said on Sunday.India has conveyed to Pakistan that the damage to the structures in the gurudwara has caused "great consternation" among the Sikh community, they said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: HT Digital Content - Published 2 days ago 'India exports medical aid, Pakistan exports terror': Army Chief Gen Naravane 04:22 Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane has lashed out at Pakistan over its constant provocations at the border. Gen Naravane said that while India & the world are uniting to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan continues to export terror. He also said that Pakistan has been trying to foment trouble... You Might Like

Tweets about this