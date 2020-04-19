Global  

India asks Pakistan to look into reasons behind collapse of domes of Kartarpur Gurudwara

IndiaTimes Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
India has taken up with Pakistan the issue of collapse of domes of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, one of Sikhism's holiest shrines, government sources said on Sunday.India has conveyed to Pakistan that the damage to the structures in the gurudwara has caused "great consternation" among the Sikh community, they said.
