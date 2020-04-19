Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Priyanka Gandhi urges UP govt to evolve plan to bring back migrant workers

Priyanka Gandhi urges UP govt to evolve plan to bring back migrant workers

IndiaTimes Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DevsharanC

Devsharan Choubey RT @SevadalCHD: Congress general secretary @priyankagandhi urges UP govt to evolve plan to bring back migrant workers . #priyankagandhi h… 2 days ago

jhajiten

Jitendra Jha RT @kktotlani: Instead of helping the state govt this foolish woman is raising frivolous questions to CM who is doing his best to control C… 3 days ago

kktotlani

Totlani Krishan Instead of helping the state govt this foolish woman is raising frivolous questions to CM who is doing his best to… https://t.co/hkSUYW7vjk 3 days ago

NarayananKtoi

Narayanan Krishnaswami RT @EconomicTimes: "These workers are our own. It is the responsibility of all of us to help them. We cannot leave them like this. We have… 3 days ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times "These workers are our own. It is the responsibility of all of us to help them. We cannot leave them like this. We… https://t.co/3BHUk4H6Jz 3 days ago

Jha14140571

Jha_Hariom RT @news18dotcom: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called upon the Uttar Pradesh government to evolve a plan to help migrant workers f… 3 days ago

kiranmahajane

kiran mahajan RT @CNNnews18: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called upon the Uttar Pradesh government to evolve a plan to help migrant workers from… 3 days ago

JharnaAnurag

Janmadhyam Productions RT @IndianExpress: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday called upon the Uttar Pradesh government to evolve a plan to help migran… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.