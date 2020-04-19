Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #OurPrideAsim as they remember Asim Riaz's journey in Salman Khan's controversial reality show

Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #OurPrideAsim as they remember Asim Riaz's journey in Salman Khan's controversial reality show

Bollywood Life Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Asim Riaz was recently seen in two music videos - Mere Angne Mein opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Kalla Sohna Nai opposite girlfriend Himanshi Khurana
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeepakL74338035

Deepak Lamichhane RT @TellyTalkIndia: #OurPrideAsim is trending at no. 3 on Twitter https://t.co/MgzCZtJKZm 14 seconds ago

HardAsim

Team Asim Riaz (MP) 🌟 RT @PinkvillaTelly: #AsimRiaz fans trend #OurPrideAsim as they recall the #BiggBoss13 finalists journey on #SalmanKhan's show - https://t.c… 17 seconds ago

Yuvi62063816

Yuvi RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #OurPrideAsim as they remember Asim Riaz's journey in Salman Khan's controversial reality show… 26 seconds ago

0720Geeta

deepa 0720 RT @AsimRiaz02: #OurPrideAsim is trending at no. 3 on Twitter https://t.co/4n1sZkb4Ur 2 minutes ago

RumanaSana

Sana Rumana Sheikh RT @ETimesTV: Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz raps for his fans; they trend #AsimRapper https://t.co/7owh2bl9Rx 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.